Vince Russo questioned how WWE could get 20 wrestlers over at once after running through a list of talents he does not believe are over. In a Coach and Bro clip from Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, he asked whether individual performers had connected with fans, then put his question to the roster as a whole.

His questions were an opinion about audience connection, not a measured finding about any wrestler’s popularity. Among the names he clearly raised were Johnny Gargano and Shinsuke Nakamura:

“Is Johnny Gargano over? … Is Shinsuke Nakamura over?”

Russo continued with Fallon Henley and Carmelo Hayes. His question about Hayes included a reference to a recent SmackDown appearance; the clip does not establish how much exposure any of those wrestlers has had overall.

“Is Fallon Henley over? … Is Carmelo Hayes, who was on SmackDown this past week, over?”

He later added Axiom and Tatum Paxley to the rapid-fire list. Russo then described those he had named as 20 SmackDown talents and asked how they could all become over at once.

“Is Axiom over? Is Tatum Paxley over? All of these, all 20 of these talents are on SmackDown. Now, here’s my question, okay? How in God’s name are you going to get 20 people over at once?”

Russo’s count of 20 and his description of who is on SmackDown are his claims, not independently checked roster figures. His questions about who is “over” are opinions rather than audience measurements.

Source: Coach and Bro clip from Behind The Turnbuckle Studios.