Vince Russo thinks WWE Raw missed an opportunity to make 946’s attack on Solo Sikoa feel more believable. His objection wasn’t to the abduction angle itself, but to how the show handled the warning signs visible when Solo arrived.

Russo and Bin Hamin discussed the September 21 segment in a clip on Russo’s YouTube channel. The attack kept Solo out of his Money in the Bank qualifying match, and Russo argued that Raw general manager Adam Pearce should have responded to the group’s presence sooner.

“If this were real, Pearce would have seen that. And immediately the story is he’s all over that. They could have had Pentagon’s promo and then go right to freaking Pearce. You’ve got to write this as if this were real.”

Bin Hamin took issue with the later vehicle sequence, especially the way it presented an apparent abduction in full view. He said the production details made the scene less convincing, then asked why an incident captured on camera drew no police response within the story.

“It’s silly, the lack of attention to detail and how to make things look real and cool. And then again, you’re also doing FBI, federal-level kidnapping on camera and there’s no police follow-up.”

Russo’s proposed adjustment was an immediate Pearce reaction that would carry the threat into the next part of the broadcast. Both men were discussing the logic of a scripted Raw storyline, rather than reporting a real crime or claiming knowledge of WWE’s plans.

Source: Vince Russo, “If This Were REAL…”.