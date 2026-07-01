Vince Russo didn’t hold back when reacting to Sami Zayn capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship, arguing that WWE damaged the prestige of its top title by putting it on someone he believes doesn’t look or feel like a world champion.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo said he burst into laughter when he first saw an image of Zayn celebrating with the championship, explaining that he’d predicted for months WWE would eventually put the title on him.

“When I saw a still photo of Sami Zayn in the ring on his knees crying in Saudi as the new WWE champion, bro, I swear to God, my first response was I laughed out loud. I laughed. I thought it was funny. I wasn’t mad. I wasn’t upset. I freaking laughed. I have been saying, ‘Watch, you guys. They’re gonna put the belt on Sami Zayn. They’re gonna put the belt on Sami Zayn.’ I’ve been saying it for probably the last six months. When I saw that picture, all I could do was laugh. This is the WWE World Champion. This is supposed to be the greatest wrestling company in the entire world… and this is your world champion.”

Russo went on to argue that WWE’s top champion should be someone who immediately looks like a larger-than-life superstar, comparing the role to elite athletes and movie stars.

“Not anybody can be a Brad Pitt or a George Clooney or an Arnold Schwarzenegger and become a movie star. Not anybody can play center field for the New York Yankees. Not anybody can be the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. It really takes the best of the best. I’m looking at a guy that is every man. Could be your next-door neighbor. Could be an Uber driver. Could be a cook at Wendy’s. You look at this guy, there is nothing at all special about Sami Zayn. The best thing Sami did was comedy with The Bloodline. It was funny. But being a comedy part of the show to the world champion…”

Russo also dismissed the widespread praise from wrestlers celebrating Zayn’s championship victory, arguing the decision was driven by emotion instead of business.

“If I read one more wrestler saying, ‘Oh, he deserved it. Thirteen years in. Nobody deserved it more than Sami Zayn. You go, boy. The hardest worker.’ Bro, I’ve said a million times—the marks are in the ring. We go to the back, standing ovation, everybody’s hugging everybody, everybody’s taking pictures with him, and I’m sitting here like, ‘Bro, does anybody care about business anymore?’ This reminded me of participation trophies. That’s what this is. This is a participation trophy for Sami Zayn.”

Russo concluded by questioning what business value the title change brings to WWE, arguing the company isn’t attracting new fans by making Zayn its world champion.

“You’re not going to draw one single new fan or one single fan you lost with Sami Zayn as your champion. Not one. What you’re doing is pushing the casuals further and further away. If I’m Netflix, if I’m USA Network, if I’m TKO, if I’m Ari Emanuel… I’m looking at this guy and saying, ‘Are you kidding me?’ This is a transitional championship. We know it’ll probably be over by SummerSlam. But the statement you made is anybody can be the WWE World Champion. That’s not the message you want to send. The message you want to send is The Rock, Austin, Hogan, Bret Hart, Ric Flair. These are the best in the world. They’re special.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Brand with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.