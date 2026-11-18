– Vince Russo thinks WWE’s quarterly numbers give Triple H an easy answer when someone asks why Cody Rhodes keeps playing the same part on television. On Coach and Bro, Russo brought up Rhodes playing Guile in Street Fighter and questioned whether Rhodes himself would want to keep doing the same thing in WWE.

“I look at Cody, and let’s face it, he just did Street Fighter. And I look at Cody as an actor on the show. If you are a real actor and if you are a true actor, you want to be challenged. You don’t want to keep playing the same part over and over and over again. And that’s why I’m not sure if this is a Cody thing. Coach, what do we always say about the wrestling business? What’s the name of the game? Protect your spot.” “And one thing Triple H can always point back to are the finances. I don’t see what the problem is. We made more this quarter than we did last quarter. So, if that is the case, why am I going to make any changes at all whatsoever? Why am I going to do that? Because all I got to do, Coach, is keep pointing back to the financials. That’s all I got to keep doing.”

– Booker T says LA Knight still has time, and he pointed to the Royal Rumble when discussing what could come next for him. In a clip from Reality of Wrestling, Booker said the fans were already behind Knight, then singled out Roman Reigns for doing something he asks of his own wrestlers: give the crowd a reason to get out of their seats for the babyface.

“Yeah, it’s not the right time, even if it’s the right time. And you got Rumble right around the corner. You don’t know what could happen with LA Knight. He still has time because the fans were there for him, man. The people were there for him like crazy. And you know, I’m going to tell you right now, you can’t give LA Knight the credit without giving Roman the credit as well, because Roman go out and do that with everybody he works with.”

“It’s the biggest thing we do in professional wrestling, which is make the crowd feel inside something about that guy to where they have to actually make their feet shake. You know, in the house here, we got the risers here, so you hear. You got it. You know, the people want to come up to the edge of their seats. Man, that is so freaking powerful.”

Sources: Vince Russo on Coach and Bro and Booker T on Reality of Wrestling.



