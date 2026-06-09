Vince Russo gave an update on pro wrestling legend Konnan during the latest edition of The Coach and Bro, revealing that his longtime friend has undergone a double leg amputation and that WWE has covered all of his medical bills.

I was smartened up about a week ago.

Russo stated that Konnan, known for his time in WCW and the nWo, had undergone the amputation following severe health complications. In March, reports indicated that Konnan had one leg amputated, with fears for his other leg’s condition at the time.

Konnan has gone through a double leg amputation. Yes, both legs. And I was smartened up on it. I knew he had the one leg amputated and the second one was in question.

He emphasized how the situation has deteriorated since their last conversation.

So I called Konnan yesterday. I didn’t talk to him long, man, because, you know, he’s very weak. He’s going through grueling rehabilitation, you know, learning how to cope with it.

Russo also shared that Konnan wanted to express his gratitude towards WWE for their support during this challenging time.

Konnan said to me that the WWE has paid every single cent of his medical bills.

This significant gesture underscores the connection Konnan has maintained with the company over the years. Russo noted that Konnan mentioned,

the WWE have paid every penny, and I was only working with them for a short time.

Konnan’s history with WWE dates back decades, including his early character Max Moon and more recent involvement with AAA.

Every time there’s something happening in Mexico, Konnan’s involved in it.

Co-host Jonathan Coachman remarked on the enormity of the expenses related to Konnan’s care, stating,

tip of the cap to TKO, tip of the cap to Nick Khan. Jonathan Coachman

Russo concurred, asserting that the medical costs likely exceed one million dollars.

Oh no, it’s, I think, well over a million dollars for something like that. Vince Russo

H/T: www.wrestlingnews.co for the transcript