Vince Russo criticized the way WWE followed up the televised car attack on Jacob Fatu, saying The Usos’ lighthearted backstage reaction undercut the seriousness of the storyline. In a video posted to his channel, Russo argued that the show moved toward a six-man tag without giving the family an emotional response to the attack.

The car incident was a staged angle on the September 28 Raw, and WrestlingHeadlines covered the aftermath. Russo’s complaint concerns what the characters did on the following episode, rather than a claim that Fatu was injured in a real crime.

“The first time we saw the Usos in the office yesterday, whatever you want to call it, bro, they were laughing. They were laughing, Ben. And I’m looking at this, I’m like, is anybody paying attention to this show at all? Including the talent.”

Russo said a story built around a car attack called for more time before the characters settled their dispute in a match. He suggested assigning one writer or producer to map the angle across several months.

“Put one writer, producer on this and let him write this story out for three months. Three months before there’s ever a match. Can’t one person do that, bro?”

Source: Vince Russo, “Didn’t Jacob Fatu Get Hit By a Car?”.