– What Vince McMahon told Vince Russo about Hulk Hogan. When Vince Russo agreed to return to WWE in 2002, he had one question left for Vince McMahon. Hulk Hogan was back with the company, and Russo hadn’t seen him since Bash at the Beach. On The Coach and Bro Show, Russo told Jonathan Coachman he wanted to know what McMahon expected him to do when he and Hogan came face to face.

“Once Vince and I agreed on everything, I said to Vince, ‘Vince, how are we going to handle the Hulk situation?’ Because this would have been the first time I would have been seeing Hulk since Bash at the Beach.”

Russo remembered one line from McMahon’s answer word for word. Speaking about Hogan, McMahon told him, “He hasn’t drawn me a dime,” according to Russo.

“Right hand to God, bro. That’s what he said. So that literally, that was his mindset about Hogan. About Hogan at that time.”

– Why did Triple H and Chris Jericho go on after The Rock and Hulk Hogan? Triple H beat Jericho for the undisputed championship to close WrestleMania 18 in Toronto. Coachman, who was in the building that night, believes Triple H saw the title as his best argument for getting the last match on a card that featured Rock vs. Hogan.

“I think he used the World Heavyweight title as a way to pitch it to Vince for him to be on last at WrestleMania 18. I don’t think it had anything to do with they were going to have the best match. I think he wanted to over… not overshadow, but get the higher billing than the greatest brand match that wrestling will ever see.”

Russo pushed back. He thought Triple H looked at what he and Jericho could do with 25 or 30 minutes and genuinely believed they could give McMahon the better wrestling match.

“You mean to tell me Rock and Hogan combined didn’t have more power than Triple H? That’s why I’m thinking it was about the match and Triple H convinced him it was about match quality and Vince was probably concerned about Hogan’s performance.”

What stuck with Coachman was watching people leave. By his estimate, a crowd that had been at a ten for Rock and Hogan was down to a four for the main event.

“With all due respect to Chris Jericho, who I love, and Triple H, who I really respect in the business, it’s not close. It’s not close. I was in the building that night.”

Quotes from The Coach and Bro Show with Jonathan Coachman and Vince Russo.