Vince Russo says former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon often put his female talents in an awkward position.

While speaking during a recent appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the former WWE creative team writer said that Vince McMahon enjoyed booking himself into segments with women’s talent, which would involve him groping or kissing them on live television.

Russo said, “As a writer, I could have never written any of our female characters in that position because they couldn’t have said ‘no.’ They would have had to say ‘yes’ because it was with Vince McMahon and they would have thought if they didn’t do this, they were going to be fired… He put all those females in a situation where they could not say no because they felt like their job was on the line.”

McMahon is currently facing a lawsuit from Janel Grant over allegations of sexual assault, abuse, and trafficking.