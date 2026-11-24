Vince Russo says the Juggalos were open to him writing Juggalo Championship Wrestling for people who had never seen the show. When John Poz asked on The POZCAST whether JCW’s fans were okay with him trying to reach casual viewers, Russo said the pushback came from Violent J.

“Absolutely. He wasn’t. They were. He wasn’t. You know, everything with him were the Juggalos this and the Juggalos that. And I’m like, brother, you got to get past the Juggalos. Like, if you want to grow this company, you’ve got to have a show that’s going to appeal to a mass audience.”

Russo compared those conversations to what he sees on WWE and AEW television. His argument to J was that the people who already followed Insane Clown Posse had given JCW a loyal audience. The harder job was giving someone outside that crowd a reason to watch.

“Tony Khan writes a show that Tony Khan likes. Triple H writes a show that Triple H likes. And Violent J was, you know, the same thing. The Juggalos like this and the Juggalos like that. And I’m like, bro, the Juggalos aren’t going anywhere. They’re not going anywhere, bro. You’ve got them. You’ve got to figure out how to get the people that aren’t watching this show.”

Poz asked if that meant getting rid of the makeup and Faygo. Russo said he wanted to keep both. Where he ran into trouble, he said, was booking a wrestler in a different role when the Juggalos already liked cheering or booing that person.

“We’re talking about the Juggalos love this person as a heel. You know what I mean? The Juggalos love this person as a babyface. You can’t do this with this person because of the Juggalos. It’s that type of thing. I would never try to change the foundation of, you know, ICP, the makeup, the craziness. I would never try to change that.”

Russo said he kept asking J for more room to write the show. He recalled putting it to him directly.

“I kept saying that all the time. Do you not see this is working? Like, can you just let me write the show?”

Violent J has given his own account of what he wanted for the promotion. In a separate Talk Is Jericho interview, he said he wanted JCW to reach wrestling fans beyond ICP’s audience. Russo also told Poz that he and J still text after ending their working relationship.

Source: The POZCAST with John Poz.