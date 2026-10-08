Vince Russo has pushed back on Jim Cornette’s criticism of Russo winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Russo said the title was a storytelling device and rejected the idea that his 2000 win had damaged a real sporting prize.
Speaking with Jonathan Coachman in the original podcast video, Russo addressed a headline that accused him of desecrating the championship. He framed his answer around what a title represents in a scripted wrestling story.
“Jim Cornette has established, like the other marks out there, that he believes wrestling is real. He believes I desecrated the WCW title because I put it on myself after getting speared through a cage by Goldberg. Thus, he believes that the title in professional wrestling is real. And, bro, listen, all due respect to whoever you are out there, as a writer, if I have to sit here and literally tell you that the title is nothing more than a prop to help with storylines, to help with angles, to push certain people, et cetera, if I have to sit here and tell you that, bro, then literally you’re an absolute mark, and you’re one of these people I talk about all the time that have convinced themselves that wrestling is real.”