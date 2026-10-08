Vince Russo has pushed back on Jim Cornette’s criticism of Russo winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Russo said the title was a storytelling device and rejected the idea that his 2000 win had damaged a real sporting prize.

Speaking with Jonathan Coachman in the original podcast video, Russo addressed a headline that accused him of desecrating the championship. He framed his answer around what a title represents in a scripted wrestling story.