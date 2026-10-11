Vince Russo says WWE’s women’s Money in the Bank field needs more defined characters. The former WWE writer made the criticism during a Coach and Bro clip while discussing how the wrestlers are presented, even as he praised the decision to feature newer names.

Russo and Jonathan Coachman were responding to a viewer question before the conversation moved to WWE’s women’s roster. Russo argued that being cast as a heel or babyface does not, by itself, tell fans who a wrestler is.

“Coach, not one of them. Not one of them have a character. Not a single one of them. I know it’s Lash Legend, no character. It’s Sol Ruca, no character. It’s Roxanne Perez, no character. Every person in that shot, none of them have a character.”

Coachman said wrestlers may see themselves as characters even when their presentation does not convey one to the audience. Russo then distinguished those labels from the kind of identifiable persona he wants to see on television.

“Their character is they’re a heel or a babyface. That’s their character. That’s what they would say. Coach, I do want to say this though, because we’re hard on creative. We’re always very hard on creative. We’re talking about six girls here. None of them have a character. I think the last one is Tiffy. She’s probably the closest to a character only because she’s been around the longest.”

Russo’s assessment is his opinion about presentation, not a claim that the wrestlers lack in-ring ability. WrestlingHeadlines previously reported Coachman’s argument that character work can produce a bigger reaction than riskier moves.

Source: Coach and Bro, “Mr. Socko at 28 + Why None of the MITB Women Have a Character”.