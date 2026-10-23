Vince Russo says wrestling fans and commentators use “pop” too broadly when they apply it to a star’s entrance. On Coach and Bro, the former WWE writer argued that the reaction a story builds toward is different from the immediate response to seeing a familiar name.

Russo raised the distinction while discussing Roman Reigns on WWE Raw with Jonathan Coachman. His point was about how a wrestling segment builds toward a payoff, rather than whether Reigns received a loud reaction.

“When Roman Reigns comes out, bro, that’s not a pop. It’s a reaction. It’s a reaction. When somebody goes through the announce table, that ain’t a pop, bro. It’s a reaction. They’re not pops. Let me explain to you the origin of pop and how that word was used within the boys. Because the boys would say, ‘We build to the pop.’”

Russo used a traditional hot tag to illustrate the delayed release he meant. He described the babyface repeatedly being stopped from reaching a partner before finally making the tag.

“You build towards the pop. You build. You build. Think about a hot tag, bro. Think about back in the day, the babyface is in trouble. He’s getting his ass kicked. He goes to the corner. The heel pulls him back. Again, he’s getting his ass kicked. Goes to the corner. Heel pulls him back. Finally, after three attempts, the hot tag, the house pops.”

Russo then returned to the entrance example and said the response lasts only a moment unless creative has built to something more. WrestlingHeadlines previously reported Coachman’s separate argument about character work and risky moves; Russo’s comments here centered on the meaning he gives to a story’s payoff.

“What you guys are talking about are instantaneous reactions. Reactions that are here for one second and gone the next. That is not the definition of a pop in wrestling. An entrance is not a pop. Okay, that is not a pop. That is a reaction. A pop, like a climax, is built to for the pop.”

Source: Coach and Bro, “Why Did Roman Reigns Leave the Building?”