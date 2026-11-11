Vince Russo says he can’t remember the last time he saw someone wearing a wrestling shirt in public. Speaking with Jonathan Coachman on Coach and Bro, he connected that observation to his belief that wrestling is missing casual fans.

“Guys, here’s the test. I swear to God, Coach, I cannot tell you. This is the test. I don’t know when’s the last time I saw a wrestling shirt in public. I couldn’t tell.”

Coachman said he had thought about the same thing. Russo followed by pointing to the shirts he sees for sale at Hot Topic.

“I couldn’t tell you. I see them on the wall at Hot Topic. I never see anybody walking around in one. Why?”

Russo contrasted what he believes casual fans want with the purchases made by wrestling’s most dedicated fans. He cited what he described as an $800 John Cena belt before bringing up Steve Austin and The Rock’s Brahma Bull.

“Look what the hardcore fans are buying. They’re the ones buying the John Cena $800 belt because, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to have that.’ The casuals are the ones buying the t-shirts if it’s a cool t-shirt and Austin’s a cool character and the Brahma Bull … I guarantee you, you go into any elementary school … nobody’s wearing wrestling t-shirts, bro. I guarantee you. It literally has been years since I’ve seen a wrestling [shirt] in public.”

Source: Coach and Bro on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios.