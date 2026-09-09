Vince Russo wants WWE to be more selective about when its matches reach the announce table. Reviewing Sunday Night’s Main Event on Coach and Bro, he argued that repeating the device across a card weakens its impact.

Russo’s preference was to protect that kind of sequence for the most important match. He used Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton’s main event as his example of a bout that should have access to something the earlier matches had not already used.

Russo summed up his argument:

“You got to start making things mean something again.”

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