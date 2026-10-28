Vince Russo questioned WWE’s habit of calling main-roster wrestlers “not ready” during the October 27 edition of Coach and Bro. Jonathan Coachman argued that WWE should be putting younger talent into meaningful stories now if it expects them to headline WrestleMania in several years.

The discussion began with a viewer naming Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest as potential top stars. Coachman asked why most of those names were being held back, and Russo pointed to the language he said he heard from Bruce Prichard on WWE: Unreal.

“We saw this on Unreal. We saw it because you have people like Bruce Prichard sitting there saying they’re not ready. And here’s my question to that all the time: They’re not ready for what? What is it that they’re not ready for? … I don’t understand what they’re not ready for. What is it that Bron Breakker is not ready for? They use that all the time. And Coach, every single one of those guys, that’s what they’re using. They’re not ready. Ready for what?”

Coachman said he wasn’t asking WWE to put those wrestlers in WrestleMania’s main event immediately. He wanted the company to give them the work that could prepare them for that spot down the road.

“We’re not asking them, Vince, to be Roman Reigns. We’re not asking them to sell out Madison Square Garden or headline WrestleMania. But what we’re asking is start to get them ready to, three or four years down the road, headline WrestleMania.”

Russo returned to the difference between NXT and the main roster. In his view, the roster placement itself undercuts an argument that a featured wrestler isn’t ready for a larger role.

“When Bruce Prichard sits there and says they’re not ready, bro, they’re on the major league roster. … Why are they on the freaking roster, bro, if they’re not? Either they’re ready or they’re not. … I’ve started watching NXT. That is the land of not ready. But I’m watching who you just said, Bron Breakker. They’re ready. So either they’re on the main roster and ready or they’re not on the main roster and they’re at NXT.”

Source: Coach and Bro, October 27, 2026.