Vince Russo thinks life experience matters as much as a television résumé for a WWE creative writer. While discussing a WWE writer and producer job posting on The Coach and Bro, the former WWE writer argued that someone in their early 20s would struggle to write believable reactions between characters.

Jonathan Coachman read portions of the listing, including its call for emotionally sophisticated characters and creative storylines. Coachman raised a hypothetical 22-year-old applicant, and Russo said he began writing for WWE in his mid-30s, after he had enough personal experience to understand how people respond to conflict.

“They’re not capable of doing it because they haven’t lived life. You got to understand, man, I started writing for the WWE in my mid-30s. When I say living life, guys, I was in enough life experiences at that point, Coach, that I knew how people would react to certain circumstances. I knew what people would say under certain circumstances. At 22 years old, seriously, guys, what has been your experience? You were in high school and you went to college. You’ve not lived one day in the world. So you literally have no idea how people interact with each other in the workplace, their thoughts, their actions, their emotions. They’re not capable of that, Coach.”

Coachman pointed out that the posting called for at least five years of writing experience in television or film, which would rule out the 22-year-old in his example. He also read its preference for a degree in film, television, drama, media studies, communications or a similar field, or validated experience in place of a degree.

“They’re going to push back and say, ‘Well, Vince, the top line says five-plus years of writing for TV or film.’ So let’s say 27 or higher. Then you come down to understanding of WWE’s audience, the demographic and psychographic preferred. And then they want a BA or a BS in film, TV, drama, media studies, communications, or a similar field of study, or validated experience in lieu of a degree preferred.”

Russo’s point focused on the gap between formal qualifications and the judgment needed to write characters. He has criticized specific WWE creative choices before, but this discussion concerned who is equipped to make those choices in the first place.

Source: The Coach and Bro, “WWE Is Hiring a Writer: Russo Reads the Job Posting + Hogan’s ‘Wonton'”.