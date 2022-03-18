ROH star Vincent recently joined Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his Honor No More faction that is running rampant through IMPACT, and how he thinks ROH could have saved money during the pandemic. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks ROH should have run shows out of the ROH Dojo during the pandemic:

That [ROH] bubble kind of carried on for a long period of time, like with all the testing and the same routine all the way through and we were doing the no-crowd stuff and the thing that I didn’t understand is when we were doing the no-crowd stuff, why we were running these giant buildings or these giant, 20,000 seat arenas? My personal opinion, I think they had the ROH dojo located in Baltimore, you can just pipe and drape and just film — make a little entrance and just film right at the dojo and have these no-crowd shows there, which I think would have saved them a lot of money instead of renting out these giant buildings.

Says Mike Bennett convinced him to stay in wrestling when he thought about quitting:

And then I started doing a lot of enhancement stuff. Like I did a match with Tommaso [Ciampa] on a house show when I returned from injury and we had a good time, time limit for that and I got a lot of stuff in with that. Just a lot of matches where they could like, let’s see what this guy can do but putting over their guys and whatever and towards the end man, I kept feeling like something was gonna happen, nothing did and then 2014 and there’s no one to blame for this but myself. I got frustrated. I wanted to be there so badly, nothing was really happening but there was nothing, you know? There was no spots and even at that time, it maybe was like, ‘Oh well, what do we do with him? What is he?’ And at that time, I’m thinking, well I’m ready, I’m ready and truthfully, I was not, you know what I mean? But being young and naïve, I didn’t realize that. I’ve been getting all these opportunities. It just felt that way and 2014 or end of 2013 was like my last dark match on one of the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-views. I did a dark match. After that, I cut my hair, regular haircut, got married, was having my daughter and I took 2014 completely away from wrestling and I thought I was done. I thought I was completely done. I was running a couple businesses, you know, property manager and [Mike] Bennett was the one who actually talked me back into coming back. He’s like, you know, ‘I can tell you miss it’ because I would always talk about it and I would do like an indie here and there and I did, I missed it, you know what I mean? I was just lying to myself, thinking that, ‘Oh, this is not what I want to do,’ you know? And I was just, again, no one to blame but myself and I finally kind of — I was like, you know what? You’re right. I’m gonna get into really good shape, I’ll go to one more camp. I’m just gonna show them that I want to do this and I went to one more camp and I changed my body completely and I just kind of matured. You know, having a daughter and going through some life situations just kind of, I feel like matured me as a young man and I went to this last camp, they pulled me in a room, said they’re really interested. I didn’t hear anything for about two months then I saw Delirious at a show and he said, ‘Are you available this date in your hometown? It’s going to be you versus Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor World Title.’ So I was super pumped about that, Jay’s awesome and he was so good to me in that match too and that was kind of after that was 2016, Kevin Kelly called me and offered me my first Ring of Honor contract and then I was there from 2016 until recent.

