Sescoops recently conducted an interview with ROH/IMPACT star Vincent, where the former tag champion spoke on a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his old faction, The Righteous. Check out Vincent’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On the Righteous faction:

“I mean, if I’m being completely honest with you, I loved The Righteous. The thing we were doing, myself, Bateman, and Dutch, I wish that could have continued longer because it was gonna be pretty awesome. We were going to do a whole thing with Jay Lethal where Jay Lethal joins the group and there’s this whole kind of wild thing moving forward. We just started getting into that. I don’t know if you even watched the tail end of [that era of] Ring of Honor, but we had just started to get into that.”

How his Final Battle plans changed:

“At Final Battle, the last Final Battle, it was supposed to be myself versus Jay Lethal, which starts the story. But obviously we got the news before that, so everything kinda changed. There was no point in doing it at that point. I mean, at the end of the day, it would be cool to have went in there as The Righteous into IMPACT because I do think that specific vision hasn’t scratched the surface of what it could be, you know what I mean? I think it would be very interesting there.”