Tag Team Champions Violent By Design put their titles on the line in an eight-team elimination match at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Poughkeepsie, NY’s Mid-Hudson Civic Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) first beat W. Morrissey & Jordynne Grace. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows then eliminated Cardona & Myers, Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice, and Rich Swann & Willie Mack.

Mike Bennett & Matt Taven eliminated Good Brothers. Rhino & Heath beat Bennett and Taven before losing to the champions.