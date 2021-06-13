There wasn’t a title change when Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Violent by Design (Rhyno and Cody Deaner) took on Decay.

The match happened at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match came to a close when Eric Young distracted the referee and Deaner hit an implant DDT on Steve for the pin and the win.