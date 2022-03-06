There was a title change when Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) made their latest title defense.

The match happened at Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice special on Saturday night from Louisville, Kentucky at Paristown Hall that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV when The Good Brothers beat Violent By Design.

Violent By Design won the titles when Eric Young hit a neck breaker on Karl Anderson. The Good Brothers had held the titles since last July.

IMPACT Sacrifice Results 3/5/22