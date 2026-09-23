Violent J wants Juggalo Championship Wrestling to become a sustainable promotion with an identity that reaches beyond Insane Clown Posse.

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, he said ICP reduced its touring schedule so he could devote more time to JCW. The promotion now presents its weekly Lunacy series on YouTube and continues to run events on the road.

“Our goal was just to make JCW self-sufficient so that it pays its bills and then it’s respected in the wrestling world.”

Violent J said success also means attracting wrestling fans who are not already part of ICP’s audience. JCW retained its established name, but he wanted the weekly show to welcome viewers without requiring familiarity with Juggalo culture or older storylines.

He pointed to the volume of weekly production as evidence of that commitment, noting that the series had reached its 96th episode when the interview was recorded.

JCW has also given performers room to shape their work. Caleb Konley recently discussed the creative freedom he found on Lunacy.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.