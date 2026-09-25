Violent J says Vince Russo’s departure from Juggalo Championship Wrestling will put him back in charge of the promotion’s creative direction. In an interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, the JCW founder praised Russo’s work and described what comes next for Lunacy.

Violent J said he and Russo originally expected to work together for two or three months. Their collaboration lasted a year. He called Russo’s presence on the show a “massive blessing” and said their friendship will continue beyond the promotion.

The experience also changed how Violent J approaches wrestling stories. Although he said he had been writing JCW angles for more than two decades, he credited the past year alongside Russo with teaching him more about the work than he previously knew. He now plans to take the creative lead again as Lunacy reaches its 100th episode.

“I’m extremely excited to get back behind the wheel,” Violent J told Barrasso, promising a new era for JCW.

Russo announced the split earlier this week and said he and Violent J had agreed to part ways. Violent J’s new comments present Russo’s exit as the end of an extended creative collaboration, with the founder resuming a role he held through JCW’s earlier years.

Barrasso’s interview also addressed JCW’s plans to reach wrestling fans beyond Insane Clown Posse’s audience, a goal Violent J discussed previously. His latest comments place the creative change alongside that broader push.

Source: Justin Barrasso’s interview with Violent J for Undisputed.