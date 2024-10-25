VIP Vodka Seltzer announced today that they have released a “Grape is Jericho” flavor that is inspired by reigning ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

Earlier today, the company sent out the following press release to announce the news:

“Like Jericho himself, this seltzer is a force to be reckoned with. Infused with real fruit juice and charcoal-filtered vodka, it delivers bold flavor and effortless refreshment.

Bursting with bold grape flavor, this limited-edition seltzer packs a punch as legendary as its namesake, Chris Jericho. Bursting with bold grape flavor, this limited-edition seltzer packs a punch as legendary as its namesake, Chris Jericho. With a smooth yet intense taste, it’s the perfect choice for those who crave a drink that’s as fearless as they are.”

The presser also states that 24 cans will run you $99 while 12 cans costs $54.

On this past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho defeated Mark Briscoe in a Ladder War to capture the ROH Championship.