A chaotic scene unfolded at a high-profile political event over the weekend, with several notable figures from the wrestling and combat sports worlds caught in the middle of it.

Shane McMahon and Dana White were among those in attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, held at the Washington Hilton.

The event was abruptly disrupted after gunshots were reportedly fired near the main security screening area outside the venue, triggering immediate concern inside the building.

Donald Trump and members of his cabinet were swiftly evacuated by Secret Service agents as the situation developed.

At the same time, Linda McMahon, who was also in attendance, was seen being escorted out alongside Shane McMahon, according to reports from the scene.

It got real, fast.

White later described the unsettling experience in an interview with USA Today, recalling the tense and chaotic atmosphere inside the venue as the situation unfolded.

“Inside, the whole event just started getting noisy, tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns and they were screaming `Get down. I didn’t get down. It was f****** awesome. I literally took every minute of it in, it was a pretty crazy, unique experience. We were sitting right in front of the table, right in front of where the president was. Nobody got tackled but a guy came in looking for shooters and then came toward the table. I thought the shooter was by us or something.”

Authorities quickly responded to the situation, and a suspect, identified as Cole Thomas Allen, was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred.