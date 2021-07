During his appearance on WINCLY, Virgil claimed to have inspired the Spineroonee. Here’s what he had to say:

I kicked Alex Wright’s ass in a dance off in a parking garage, and I put my foot up in his ass. He was talking s**t like he could out dance me. I had the dance off, and I shoved my foot up his ass. I invented the dance called the Spinaroonee. Disco Inferno had a spin off. He spun on the ground like a donkey, and then I spanked his ass.

