During his interview with WINCLY, Virgil spoke on why he thinks he made Hulk Hogan’s career. Here’s what he had to say:

I think I made Hulk Hogan’s whole career. Ted Turner and I put together the nWo. I got paid all day. I was like a moving reindeer. It was Too Sweet Meatsauce week. Olive Garden gave me a special order with Eric Bischoff because they love me that much. They put out a restraining order on Eric Bischoff because he followed me to Olive Garden. I guess he wanted a bunch more meatsauce or something. He’s obsessed with me because I’m the Meatsauce King. I was the original member coming in. It was Hulk, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Ted DiBiase, myself and X-Pac.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.