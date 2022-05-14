Pro-wrestling legend Virgil announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer.

This news comes one month after the former million-dollar champion revealed that he’s been battling dementia, and that his overall health was in poor condition.

Virgil writes, “It’s really shitty right now. Too make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support.”

You can donate to Virgil's fundraiser to help him with his health problems.