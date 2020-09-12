WWE issued a short statement on Twitter announcing that virtual seats are still open for Monday’s episode of Raw from the ThunderDome. Details, including where to register, can be found below.
Virtual seats are still available for #WWEThunderDome on #WWERaw this Monday! Register now at https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos https://t.co/ciyNA9Prte
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020
WWE also released a short video on Twitter revealing superstars who had their first match ever on a pay per view. The list includes Mark Henry, Dominik Mysterio, Mr. T, The Big Show, and Ronda Rousey. Check it out below.
Here are the TOP 5️⃣ Superstars who had their first match EVER on a @WWE pay-per-view! No pressure. pic.twitter.com/ft5pbH04Bf
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020