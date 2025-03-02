Pat McAfee does not hold back when it comes to defending the United States of America.

Even when he’s in “enemy territory.”

As noted, the WWE Raw on Netflix and premium live event color-commentator turned some heads with fired-up instant reaction to the record-breaking Canadian crowd inside Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario booing the singing of the United States National Anthem at the start of WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto on Saturday night.

Coming out of the show, even though John Cena’s historic heel turn is dominating the coverage in the pro wrestling media, it is the Canadian fans’ reaction to the U.S. National Anthem, and McAfee’s response to them that is making some serious waves in the mainstream media.

The New York Post, Deadline, Sports Business Journal, TMZ, FOX News, The Independent, Newsweek are just a handful of the mainstream media outlets that ran stories on McAfee’s passionate reaction to fans in Canada booing the singing of the U.S. National Anthem at the start of Saturday night’s WWE premium live event.

“These are the MOST STACKED Elimination Chambers that the WWE has EVER had,” McAfee wrote as the start of a caption to a post on X that included the video of him responding to Canadian fans for booing the U.S. National Anthem. “THEY BOOED OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM TO START THIS ENTIRE THING .. BUT IT’S GONNA BE A HISTORIC NIGHT.”

McAfee would then proceed to refer to Canada as “a terrible country” at multiple points throughout the show.

