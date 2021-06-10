Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that Vita VonStarr has punched her ticket to gold and will be competing in the women’s tournament happening later this summer. However, VonStarr will be competing under one condition, which was made by Maria Kanellis, that she does not interfere in any of the men’s matches like she has earlier in the year. Full details are below.

Usually, Maria Kanellis-Bennett presents a ticket to gold for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament to a competitor she and her fellow ROH board members have deemed worthy. However, on this week’s episode of Women’s Division Wednesday on YouTube, The Righteous’ Bateman and Vita VonStarr approached Kanellis-Bennett seeking to get VonStarr into the tournament.

Kanellis-Bennett agreed to let VonStarr in on one condition.

“I want to hand out opportunities to women that are focused on the women’s division,” Kanellis-Bennett told VonStarr. “So you can be in the tournament. But if you get involved in any of the men’s matches, you’re out.

Kanellis-Bennett knows all too well about VonStarr interfering in men’s matches. VonStarr has gotten physically involved in multiple matches involving Kanellis-Bennett’s husband, Mike Bennett.

VonStarr has only competed in one match in ROH. She faced Sumie Sakai on Women’s Division Wednesday last month, and although she lost, VonStarr made an impressive showing in her ROH in-ring debut against the former Women of Honor World Champion.

VonStarr joins Allysin Kay, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, Mazzerati and Willow as “ticket to gold” recipients. Angelina Love earned a first-round bye in the tournament as a result of her win over Quinn McKay last month.