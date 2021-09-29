IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrisey recently spoke with Cultaholic about a number of different topics, including how he nearly burned down his apartment with Jon Moxley when the duo lived together during their developmental days in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he always burned down his apartment when living with Jon Moxley in developmental:

Our first week living together [Morrissey & Moxley], I almost burned the apartment down on accident. I put a DiGiorno in the oven. I believe they talk about this on that [WWE] Story Time or WWE show. Put a DiGiorno in the oven and then fell asleep and when I woke up, the entire apartment was filled with smoke and it wasn’t so much that-that was irritating. It was that for months, our clothes smelled like pizza, months, and this is within a week of living with him.

How it was suggested that he shorten his name prior to IMPACT debut:

Yeah, so I wanted to disassociate myself from anything I’d done in the past. I wanted a clean slate, a fresh start with IMPACT and I always liked Kevin Nash and Scott Hall when they went to WCW using their real names, so until about 20 minutes before airtime, at Rebellion, I was gonna be ‘William Morrissey’ but then [Doc] Gallows came up to me and Scott D’Amore and Don Callis and we were like, ‘Maybe we should just switch it to W. because William Morrissey, it’s a lot’ and so, like I said, 20 minutes before the show aired, we switched it up to W. Morrissey which now it seems apropos. I like it so much better.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)