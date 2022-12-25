Happy news on this Christmas Eve.

Lexy Nair, a backstage correspondent for AEW and host of AEW’s Outside The Ring series, has gotten engaged to company star W. Morrissey. The two have been dating for some time.

Nair, who also happens to be the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, posted the news on her personal Twitter account. She writes, “Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming soon…”

W. Morrissey now goes by Big Bill in AEW, and has been involved with The Firm since their arrival at ALL OUT.

From all of us at Wrestling Headlines, we’d like to send a congratulations to the happy couple.