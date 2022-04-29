IMPACT star W. Morrissey recently joined Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, where the two former WWE talents spoke on a number of different topics, including his desire to work on NJPW STRONG and wrestle the likes of Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he wants to compete on NJPW STRONG and wrestle the likes of Moxley and Ospreay:

Yeah, I kind of wanna work as much as possible right now. I have my obligation to IMPACT and do as many independents. I’d really like to work with New Japan STRONG and they are in the United States. Jon [Moxley] just did a show with them this past weekend, really [would] like to work with them. I’d like to work with Will Ospreay, Jon obviously. I’ve only been able to work with him one time. Yeah, I just wanna work as much as possible and keep improving, get as good as I f*cking can be to make myself the hottest commodity I can be and on the other end of things, I filmed a movie back in December, a horror movie. That’s gonna be coming out soon called Who’s Afraid. So it’s kind of just getting my feet wet in that industry. It’s a very small-budget film and kind of just seeing what it’s about, trying to learn as much as possible and that was a really good experience because that sh*t’s awesome. I always had a passion for the acting aspect of wrestling and this is just acting, no bumps and it’s not live so, you know, you f*ck something up, do it again. I’m glad I did that movie because that kind of definitely set my sights to also be interested in doing movies or film or shows or whatever.

Shares a story of a time Triple H got mad at him and Enzo for singing New York New York:

When you get to WWE [main roster], it’s kind of like everything you do is a big deal and it could have consequences and you know, we [Morrissey & nZo] messed up a few times. I could think of one time when we really messed up. We went off-script in SummerSlam in Brooklyn and sang, I think a Frank Sinatra song and you can’t sing or imitate things that are copyrighted and that was a stern talking to. It was Hunter, he was furious. But we didn’t know. We didn’t know those sorts of things. It’s just like everything is amplified and it’s so much bigger and the magnitude of things you do and the consequences of things you do are way bigger and that’s something maybe in the moment that back then I didn’t realize but, you’re on live television. If you mess up or do something that could cause the company, that’s on you. It’s way — I don’t know. It’s way bigger, it comes with a lot more money and a lot more glory and whatever you wanna call it but, you have to watch yourself a lot more.

