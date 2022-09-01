Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago featured a segment with The Wingmen, who called themselves one of the “hottest” factions in all of wrestling and questioned why they weren’t being used enough on television.

This brought out W. Morrissey, formerly known as WWE’s Big Cass, who attacked the group and laid everyone out. Shortly afterwards Stokely Hathaway came out to the ring to recruit Morrissey, who happily accepted Hathaway’s card and followed him out.

#TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/swrxI5peHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

Morrissey appeared for AEW earlier this year as MJF’s hired muscle to take out his former partner, Wardlow. Despite a great effort Mr. Mayhem would defeat the seven-foot giant with a powerbomb.

