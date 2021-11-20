According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling star W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass in WWE) is now a free agent following his stint with IMPACT. This is something the seven-foot man confirmed in an interview back in October, adding that he was hoping to remain with them whenever it was time to renegotiate his deal.

Reports are that Morrissey is looking for a “big money deal” with IMPACT after proving himself in the ring and being on his best behavior. While the exact amount of Morrissey’s asking price was not revealed it is noted that it is substantial in terms of IMPACT’s standards. He is scheduled to appear at a Fight Shop in Las Vegas later today, and is facing Matt Cardona in the previously filmed Turning Point special airing this evening.

Morrissey debuted for IMPACT back at Rebellion in April, and even defeated former world champion Rich Swann during his tenure. We’ll keep you updated on his status.