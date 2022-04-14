IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey took to Twitter earlier today to hype this evening’s edition of IMPACT on AXS, which was taped from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The venue has a historical significance for Morrissey, as he recalls suffering a seizure in that building back in 2018, a scary moment that the former WWE star has talked about publicly, and during promos for the promotion. His full tweet reads:

In December of 2018, I publicly suffered a seizure from alcohol withdrawal in the 2300 Arena. Tonight, I will stand in that same building on #IMPACTonAXSTV as a new man with a new appreciation for life & all its blessings. Thank you. Everyone.

Morrissey signed with IMPACT back in 2021 after working his way up through the independents following his release from WWE in 2018.