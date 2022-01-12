IMPACT superstar W. Morrissey recently appeared on the Vegas Bad Boyz Of Podcasting show to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including details about his relationship with Jimmy Jacobs, who Morrissey says has been instrumental during his run with IMPACT. Highlights from the interview are below.

How IMPACT took a chance on him and he hopes to repay them:

Yeah, IMPACT took a risk on me last April. I know my history, I’m not an idiot and I know it was a risky decision they made and I came in and my goal was to make that risk pay off big time for them and to show the world what I could do. Over the past eight months, I’ve done nothing but that, so I think I have proven that I deserve to be in a world title match, I deserve to be a world champion and I think that I’m gonna be the face of that company and I think I deserve that too and that’s not me being an asshole, it’s me being realistic. That’s just what I believe and if it doesn’t happen, guess what? I’m just gonna keep working harder and harder and harder until it does happen.

Talks his relationship with Jimmy Jacobs:

I think everybody kind of got a good feel for me pretty quickly that I’m there to help IMPACT Wrestling, I’m there to help the brand and I’m there to be the best that I can be and work as hard as possible to help everybody including myself and I think a person there that has really helped me is Jimmy Jacobs. He is — because he was with me in WWE and just a lot of things I go to him for and I’ll say, ‘Is that frowned upon here?’ Or, ‘Am I doing something?’ And he’s always reassuring me, ‘No, this is a different place. Don’t worry about that’ so, and he’s kind of given me the lay of the land from the second I got there is Jimmy Jacobs so I’m really appreciative of him.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)