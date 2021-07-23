IMPACT star W. Morrissey recently appeared on the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how long his contract with IMPACT is set to last, and how much he’s enjoyed working for the promotion since his arrival. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s not sure how long his tenure at IMPACT will be:

I don’t know how long that will be. That’s on them, that’s on me, but right now I’m very happy being in IMPACT. They have great talent, a great locker room. Everybody’s awesome, everybody’s treated well,” he explained, “it’s just a really great place to be, man. I really enjoy going to work when I fly to Nashville for IMPACT.

Believes his future in pro-wrestling is still bright:

I personally, deep-down believe that I have a bright future in professional wrestling and that’s really what matters the most, if I truly in my heart believe it. And I’ll tell you what. I 100 percent believe it and I have a very bright future in professional wrestling.

Says he’s contracted through Bound For Glory:

I wasn’t [under contract] at first, but I am signed with IMPACT until Bound For Glory. That’s October in Vegas. That’s now, things could change tomorrow. I don’t know, but we’ll see. We’re kinda going on a feel basis, they brought me in and I’m not stupid—I know I’m a high-risk at first because they don’t know what they’re getting. So we’ve gone taping by taping and I guess finally they were like, ‘We’ll sign you up until Bound For Glory’ and that was cool for me,” Morrissey noted, “because I’m not interested in signing anything super long-term right now. It worked out perfectly until October as of now.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)