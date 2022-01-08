Morrissey (former WWE star Big Cass) made an appearance on the Battleground Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics including his current run in Impact Wrestling. He will main event tonight’s Hard To Kill PPV. Here are the highlights:

His Goals in Impact in 2022:

“My number one goal is to become the face of the company. That’s my goal. I was there last year to come in, slowly build to that goal, and make an impact. My goal for this year is to become the face of the company and be ‘the guy.’ That’s a goal that I think I will achieve. I think it’s something I’m extremely capable of.”

His status with Impact Wrestling:

“People out there feel entitled to know everything. I was just watching Tom Brady’s ‘Man in the Arena’ this morning and he talked about that. Everybody feels entitled to know everything going on behind the scenes, what’s going on in people’s personal lives, what’s going on professionally, and how much money people are making. It’s none of their business. So if anybody really hates what I just said, that’s too damn bad. That’s between me, Scott D’Amore, and everybody at Impact, and everybody in my family, and everybody that’s going to be affected by it. In terms of how long I’m there or what I’m making, that’s nobody’s business. That’s just my opinion, but yea, I’m with Impact right now. My goal is to be the face of that company.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription