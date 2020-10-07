NXT commentator and former multi-time champion Wade Barrett’s feature film “I Am Vengeance” will be available to stream on Netflix later this month. The action-thriller was released in 2018 and was nominated for several awards in the UK, with Barrett securing a best actor award at the Urban Acton Showcase and Expo. Check out a trailer and synopsis for the film below.

When ex-soldier turned mercenary, John Gold, learns of the murder of his best friend, he sets off on a mission to find out what happened. What he discovers is a sinister conspiracy and he sets about taking down those responsible one by one.