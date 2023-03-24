WWE star and current SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett is a big fan of former two-time NWA world champion, Nick Aldis.

Barrett spoke about Aldis, who is currently a free agent, during a recent interview with METRO, where he explained why he would love to see The National Treasure in a WWE ring as he feels he has a lot to contribute. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he would love to see Aldis in WWE:

Yeah, 100%. I’m as big a fan of Nick Aldis as anyone. I think, first of all, he’s a fantastic talker, he’s got a great look, he’s a really good representative for this industry in general, and I love his classic throwback in-ring style. It reminds me a bit of Harley Race, kind of the pompous Englishman element adds to it as well. I’d love to see Nick involved.

Says he has a lot of respect for Aldis:

He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of respect for. I think he’ll have success whatever he ends up doing, whether it’s on the independents, whether it’s going back to NWA, or to any other company – or hopefully one day, come over to WWE. I think he’s got a lot he can contribute. In terms of supporters, I’m certainly on board as a supporter of Nick Aldis one day coming to WWE.

