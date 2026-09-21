Wade Barrett has high praise for his WWE commentary partners Michael Cole and Joe Tessitore.

Barrett currently serves as the color commentator on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Tessitore, while he has also spent considerable time working with Cole and Corey Graves during his commentary career.

During a recent interview with Fightful (see video below), Barrett was asked about his favorite commentary partner and pointed to the natural chemistry he has with Cole.

“Chemistry, I think, is automatic with Michael Cole. I love mocking him and prodding him, but he really is the GOAT of professional wrestling commentary,” Barrett said. “So I’m incredibly lucky to have him as a friend and sit under his learning tree, and fit in automatically with him.”

Barrett then turned his attention to Tessitore, praising how quickly the veteran broadcaster has adapted to calling professional wrestling.

“But also Joe Tess, who I work with every week on SmackDown. He has been incredible,” Barrett said. “He’s been around probably 18 months now in this game. Wealth of experience coming in, but no experience in the wrestling game despite the fact he’s a big fan of it.”

Barrett said developing his on-air partnership with Tessitore has been particularly rewarding.

“So him getting up to speed that quickly and me being part of this relationship on air that I have with him has been really cool,” he continued. “So to get to work with Cole and Joe Tess back to back, I’m a very lucky commentator.”

Barrett also discussed Tessitore’s work as a play-by-play announcer for Zuffa Boxing, another property under the TKO umbrella.

“He’s doing all the Zuffa boxing stuff now, and that’s been a new arc for him under the TKO umbrella and he’s absolutely killing it,” Barrett said. “I’ve seen two or three of his shows so far, you just feel how excited he is to be watching these guys beating the hell out of each other.”

According to Barrett, that same enthusiasm carries over to Tessitore’s work on WWE programming.

“He brings that energy to WWE, too,” Barrett added. “So, yeah, great to work with Tess.”