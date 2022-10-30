Wade Barrett made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics where he spoke about his character and more. Here are the highlights:

Comparing his on-screen character to his real self:

“I would say the character I play on TV is probably a far more upbeat version of myself. Most people who know me know that I’m pretty insular. I’m an introvert, pretty quiet. I don’t tend to leave the house too often. I’ve got to obviously flip that switch when the cameras are on so yeah, I can be pretty opinionated with friends and I try to bring that side of me to the show. In normal life, I’m about a three but obviously on SmackDown and NXT. I’m gonna turn that off all the way to a 10.”

How he would describe his off-screen personality:

“Miserable is probably the first one. Quiet. I tend to keep to myself. I’m not somebody at the age of 42 now who you’re going to see hitting the bars and going to the hustle and bustle. I quite like the peaceful life, the quiet life, which is ironic because I’m living in L.A. but it’s not necessarily my own choice to be living here. I tend to keep away from the hustle and bustle. I get enough of that through professional wrestling through Smackdown and NXT. For the most part, I like the quiet life.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co