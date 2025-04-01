Wade Barrett didn’t seem to care for John Cena’s “I don’t bury talent, I bury mediocrity” line from this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Barrett, who called the March 31 episode of Raw alongside Michael Cole and Pat McAfee live from the O2 Arena in London, England, surfaced on social media soon after the show wrapped up to share a reaction to the aforementioned line used by Cena when “The Greatest of All-Time” reacted to Cody Rhodes bringing up his reputation in the past of being someone who buried and kept talent held down.

The post, which Barrett shared via X, showed an image of someone so angry that veins were bulging out of their forehead, indicating that he was not happy with the remark from the future WWE Hall of Fame legend.

As noted in a recent Inside the Ropes interview released this week with Heath Slater (View Here), a former member of the Nexus faction that included Wade Barrett, claimed the finish was changed just before the infamous Team Nexus vs. Team WWE match back at WWE SummerSlam 2010, with Team WWE winning instead the originally planned outcome, which would have seen Team Nexus win, and specifically thanks to Barrett.

As 2010 came to a close, Cena had literally buried Barrett under a giant pile of steel chairs.

Check out Wade Barrett’s post in response to John Cena’s “I don’t bury talent, I bury mediocrity” line from the 3/31 WWE Raw below, as well as the complete Cena promo he is responding to.