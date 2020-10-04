Former five-time WWE Intercontinental champion Wade Barrett took to Twitter this evening to reflect on his only ever singles matchup against Finn Balor back in 2015, and questions what the fate of Kyle O’Reilly will be at tomorrow’s Takeover 31 special when he faces Balor for the NXT title. He writes, “Pic from my only ever singles match vs current @WWENXT Champ @FinnBalor(Singapore, 2015). Shortly after this was taken, Finn caved my chest in with the Coup de Grâce for the ‘W’. Will the same fate befall @KORcombat tomorrow night at #NXTTakeOver? 7pm ET.”

Speaking of Takeover 31…NXT star KUSHIDA was also active on Twitter to hype his grudge matchup against the Velveteen Dream at tomorrow’s show. He writes, “Since I came to this country, I have held my breath.

I have been fighting unidentified suffocation. At TAKEOVER tomorrow, Time to exhale.”