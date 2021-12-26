Wade Barrett spoke with Corey Graves on the WWE After The Bell podcast.

During it, the WWE NXT commentator talked about his current role with the brand. Barrett revealed that he was first given the opportunity by the late Dusty Rhodes., but he turned it down.

“I left WWE in 2016. I’ve been with the company close to 10 years through developmental and all that stuff. I was really kind of burned out by 2016 and looking not only to step away from WWE but from the industry in general. So I kind of took a couple of years, went away, did some other things like acting, some TV hosting and slowly but surely as tends to be the case the love for sports entertainment wrestling, came back. [So] I started doing some independent things here and there. Wade Barrett continued: “The one thing that I always knew I wanted to do when I got a little older, I didn’t want to be a coach. I didn’t want to be a trainer or set up my own training school, which a lot of guys do. I really wanted to be a commentator. When I was back in developmental in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2009, I was actually a commentator there under Dusty Rhodes. He decided to give me a shot at that and he really liked what I was doing. I was working with Byron Sexton who was the play-by-play guy, so I always knew, Okay, that’s in my back pocket. One day I [would] love doing that. I’d love to get back to it one day.”

In the summer of 2020, Barrett got a phone call that led to the opportunity he’s in now:

“Thankfully I got a call from Tom Phillips and Michael Cole back in summer 2020 saying ‘look, we’ve got a position opening up. We think you be great for it. We’ve seen what you’ve done before. We think you’re a good fit for the show. Are you interested?’ Two or three weeks after chatting with them, they’re like, ‘yeah you know, probably come back in about six months or something like that. It’s gonna be a little while.’ Then I got an emergency phone call from Michael Cole: ‘Hey, we need you in tomorrow. Can You get on a plane? We need you to start right now.’ [I went] ‘Okay, yeah, let’s do it.’ So, as is the case in WWE, things change very rapidly.”

