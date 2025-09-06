Get used to hearing the voices of Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Because you’re going to be hearing them a lot!

As noted, WWE announced during the start of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown that Cole and Graves would be calling the show instead of Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore.

Additionally, it was noted that Cole and Graves would be calling all of the upcoming SmackDown shows for the foreseeable future.

In an update, one source is reporting that the plan is for Cole and Graves to call both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown every Monday and Friday night going forward.

The same source indicated that Wade Barrett’s run as a WWE color-commentator has come to an end, and that Barrett will be off the road with WWE.

