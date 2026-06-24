The June 23 edition of WWE NXT on The CW, the go-home show for Great American Bash on June 28, opened with a familiar voice back at the desk, as SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett joined Vic Joseph on the call.

Barrett previously handled NXT commentary duties from 2020 to 2022 before moving up to the main roster.

This marks the second consecutive week without two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who was absent last week as well, with Corey Graves stepping in on 6/16.

Joseph noted tonight that Booker is currently on vacation.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.