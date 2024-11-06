Wade Barrett has commented on a return to the ring.

Barrett, who has not wrestled since 2016, commented on potentially returning to the ring during a recent interview with AceOdds.com. He said,

“Yeah, I think we all know the answer to that. Absolutely it would be Drew McIntyre. He’s someone I go way back with and very close friends with the guy over the years. He did talk a little smack to me a few weeks ago on Raw and I haven’t forgotten about that. I’m not going to make a major deal of it, but he’s lucky he stopped where he did. Let’s just put it that way because if he did take one more step forward, the old bull hammer would have come out, boom, knocked him on his ass, and perhaps that in-ring comeback would have happened by now, but I’m not clamoring for anything like that. Let me be clear. I always say this. People want to talk about it all the time. I hype it up a little bit here and there. If the opportunity arises, obviously it’s something I would consider and think about and think, could I deliver something here but similarly, I’m absolutely thrilled with my role on commentary. It’s not something I’m looking to step away from. I don’t have some itch to scratch like a lot of the older guys have when they talk about comebacks. I’m really, really satisfied with what I’m doing right now. I love contributing in any way I can on the desk. But like I say, if the magic is there and it happens and it’s the perfect storm, maybe those tights will be pulled out of storage, have to make sure the moths haven’t eaten them or I may have to pay for a new pair, we’ll see. There’s always a tiny, tiny chance, but don’t hold your breath.”

Booker T believes WWE’s new ID program is going to do wonders for the independent scene.

The new WWE ID program will see a “developmental program designed to provide up-and-coming independent wrestlers a pathway to a potential career in WWE.” Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling is among those who will be working closely with indie talents.

During a recent edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T commented on the new program. He said,

“A lot of these independent guys right now, they got a booking on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in three different places, and they’re just going all over the place. Nobody is seeing them, there’s no cameras rolling, there’s not a guy in the back, a veteran, an OG, that can tell them, ‘Hey man, you might need to work on this.’ Because a lot of those promoters just don’t know because they have never been there. No disrespect or anything like that. But I think having a program like this, being able to be mentored, guided on a full-time basis…I would think it would be only beneficial to somebody that’s seriously thinking about working at that next level. Now, if they just want to do independent wrestling, they just want to do backyard wrestling, they just want to play wrestler, there’s a lot of places to do that. But a program like this ID program, it’s gonna be for the elite guys and girls out there that want to partake on this journey.”

Seth Rollins says he plans to continue his wrestling career after his time in the ring comes to an end.

Rollins, who recently defeated Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel, appeared on a recent edition of “The Pivot” podcast to comment on his future. He said,

“I love my business. I love doing it, I love thinking about it. I love coming up with new ideas. The performance aspect of it is fantastic. For me, when I start to phase out in the ring, I will probably do something behind the scenes. I see myself like Triple H. I might dabble in movies and stuff here and there, but I see myself continuing to help the business grow as I start to age out of the in ring process. I have a ways to go. I’m certainly closer to the end than the beginning, but when I do get to that point, that’s where I see myself. Hopefully, there will be a place there for me, but I do see myself there. That’s my blueprint.”

And finally, reigning AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone says she’s ready to take AEW to the next level.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “Tim & Eli” podcast, Mone was asked why AEW is the perfect home for an all-women’s pay-per-view event. She said,

“Because we have the best women’s wrestlers. We have a roster full of wrestlers, we have a long list of women that we can have an all-woman pay-per-view, so I think just given the chance and the opportunity, and if Tony sees that, I don’t see why not, we can a women’s revolution here in AEW. It’s happening already. The women have just been killing it out of the park every single week. I am just beyond amazed to be a part of this women’s division, from Willow and Kris Statlander, that Street Fight Alone, I was just like wow, and Willow and Mariah May, it’s been so amazing, and yeah, I think an all-woman pay-per-view here would be incredible. It would definitely make a lot of Mone.”